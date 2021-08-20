FIRST ALERT: Dangerous surf & high rip current risk, summer pattern continues

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s another hot and humid day today with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s to lower 90s. The heat index will reach the triple digits once again today with the feels like temperatures ranging from 100-104° again this afternoon.

Rain chances ramp up to 40% starting this afternoon and continuing through the evening. (WMBF)

Scattered showers and storms arrive by the middle of the afternoon and continue well into the evening hours. Thankfully, that will provide a little bit of relief briefly for some of you today.

Scattered showers and storms ramp up later this afternoon/evening at 40%. (WMBF)

If you get underneath a shower or storm, consider yourself lucky! It’s going to be hot and steamy for those who don’t see the rain today. Rain chances are at 40%. There’s a good chance many of you won’t see showers or storms until later this evening.

Here's the forecast for the weekend. Headed to the beach? It's going to be a rough surf all weekend long. (WMBF)

This weekend will see a continuation of the summer heat with afternoon temperatures returning to the upper 80s and lower 90s with the heat index climbing from 100-104°. Saturday and Sunday will feature a 30% chance of showers and storms mainly in the afternoon. Once again, most of us will stay dry. Consider yourself lucky if you get underneath one of those showers or storms.

The waves will increase creating a rough surf and rip current risk. (WMBF)

Before we wrap this up, we do want to give you the First Alert to a dangerous surf and high rip current risk that will develop today and continue through the weekend. Henri will become a hurricane later today and make it’s closest path to the coast later tonight and through Saturday. While that pass is 300-400 miles offshore, it will really increase our wave heights and our rip current risk for the weekend.

We will continue to look at an increased threat for Rip Currents as Henri passes well offshore this weekend. This will provide for dangerous surf and a high rip current risk. (WMBF)

If you plan on heading to the beach, just know that double red flags will be out for nearly every location. Rip currents will be so strong this weekend that it will not be safe to get into the water, especially on Friday and Saturday. Keep this in mind if you plan to head to the beach on this hot and humid weekend. It’s going to be tougher to stay cool with swimming not allowed in most locations. It might be better to head to the pool on Saturday and then the beach on Sunday when the rip current risk is slightly lower.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.