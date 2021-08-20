Extra Point Scoreboard: Week Zero

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - High school football is back! WMBF Sports has you covered with scores from across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee in Week Zero.

Several games have also been canceled and have also been listed below.

Check back to this page for updates.

All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

THURSDAY

Hannah-Pamplico 45, McBee 26

Marion 28, Carvers Bay 20

FRIDAY

Bluffton at South Florence, 7 p.m.

Carolina Forest at West Brunswick

Richland Northeast at Darlington

West Florence at Lexington

Lake View at Aynor

Latta at Marlboro County

Philip Simmons at Georgetown

Charlotte Country Day at Trinity Collegiate

Florence Christian at Northwood Academy

Hilton Head Christian at King’s Academy

Hemingway at Manning, CANCELED

C.E. Murray at Kingstree, CANCELED

Lake City at Dillon, CANCELED

Fox Creek at East Clarendon, CANCELED

SATURDAY

Loris at St. James

