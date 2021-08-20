Extra Point Scoreboard: Week Zero
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - High school football is back! WMBF Sports has you covered with scores from across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee in Week Zero.
Several games have also been canceled and have also been listed below.
Check back to this page for updates.
All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
THURSDAY
Hannah-Pamplico 45, McBee 26
Marion 28, Carvers Bay 20
FRIDAY
Bluffton at South Florence, 7 p.m.
Carolina Forest at West Brunswick
Richland Northeast at Darlington
West Florence at Lexington
Lake View at Aynor
Latta at Marlboro County
Philip Simmons at Georgetown
Charlotte Country Day at Trinity Collegiate
Florence Christian at Northwood Academy
Hilton Head Christian at King’s Academy
Hemingway at Manning, CANCELED
C.E. Murray at Kingstree, CANCELED
Lake City at Dillon, CANCELED
Fox Creek at East Clarendon, CANCELED
SATURDAY
Loris at St. James
