DHEC asks state lawmakers to consider local decision-making authority on face masks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Board of Health and Environmental Control is asking state lawmakers to consider providing local decision-making authority regarding mask mandates in schools.

The motion was approved during a board meeting Friday.

The state passed Proviso 1.108 in June when lawmakers passed the state budget. The proviso states that any school district that uses state funds can’t require its students and/or employees to wear a face mask in school buildings.

During the meeting, state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell and DHEC Public Health Director to Dr. Brannon Traxler laid out the argument for mask mandates in schools.

The doctors noted that the science shows that having all people in schools wearing masks will protect students’ health and give them the best chance to succeed academically and socially.

Bell and Traxler also addressed the legislative issues around face masks during the meeting. They said strictly from a public health standpoint, the best way to protect children is to require the use of masks.

Although he did not comment on the legislative issues, DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer supported the notion that the best way to keep students in the classroom is requiring masks.

