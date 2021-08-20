Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

DHEC asks state lawmakers to consider local decision-making authority on face masks

((Source: SCDHEC.gov))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Board of Health and Environmental Control is asking state lawmakers to consider providing local decision-making authority regarding mask mandates in schools.

The motion was approved during a board meeting Friday.

The state passed Proviso 1.108 in June when lawmakers passed the state budget. The proviso states that any school district that uses state funds can’t require its students and/or employees to wear a face mask in school buildings.

During the meeting, state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell and DHEC Public Health Director to Dr. Brannon Traxler laid out the argument for mask mandates in schools.

The doctors noted that the science shows that having all people in schools wearing masks will protect students’ health and give them the best chance to succeed academically and socially.

Bell and Traxler also addressed the legislative issues around face masks during the meeting. They said strictly from a public health standpoint, the best way to protect children is to require the use of masks.

Although he did not comment on the legislative issues, DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer supported the notion that the best way to keep students in the classroom is requiring masks.

You can listen to Friday’s board meeting in its entirety here.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Cleveland Co. man taken into custody after incident involving possible explosives in truck near U.S. Capitol
Surfside Beach (Source: Town of Surfside Beach Facebook)
Did you hear it? Residents in Surfside Beach area hear, feel loud boom
Drop in available houses causes closed sales to decline.
Myrtle Beach area sees 56% drop in homes on the market; reaches all-time low
Amanda Danielle Justice
Surfside Beach police arrest woman wanted for hit-and-run
Amanda Danielle Justice
Surfside Beach police searching for hit-and-run suspect

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
More than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases reported
The cause of house fire in Loris Friday afternoon is under investigation.
Crews battle two-alarm fire at vacant home in Loris
SCDEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey said the growth in employment continues to demonstrate the...
SC unemployment rate falls slightly from June as 3,600 return to work
\The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday 4,009 new...
S.C. health officials confirm over 4K new COVID cases, 25 more deaths