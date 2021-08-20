Submit a Tip
Crews battle two-alarm fire at vacant home in Loris

The cause of house fire in Loris Friday afternoon is under investigation.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The cause of a house fire in Loris Friday afternoon is under investigation.

Crews were called to the two-alarm fire on Cobblestone Road at 12:49 p.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Officials say the home is believed to be vacant.

Loris Fire and Tabor City Fire assisted on scene.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

