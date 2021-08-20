Crews battle two-alarm fire at vacant home in Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The cause of a house fire in Loris Friday afternoon is under investigation.

Crews were called to the two-alarm fire on Cobblestone Road at 12:49 p.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Officials say the home is believed to be vacant.

Loris Fire and Tabor City Fire assisted on scene.

No injuries were reported.

