Conway Medical Center to offer free, drive-through COVID-19 testing

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand hospital is offering another round of free, COVID-19 testing beginning next week.

Conway Medical Center says it will offer drive-through testing by appointment beginning Aug. 23.

The hospital said testing will be available seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the front entrance of the Administrative Services Building, which is to the left of the main building at CMC’s Conway campus.

Those who want to make an appointment can do so online using the hospital’s CMC Care app or by phone at 843-347-8000 on weekdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

“We all remember last summer the long lines and wait times for COVID testing. With COVID cases on the rise again, CMC is happy to provide this convenient option to patients who need a COVID test but do not need to be seen for medical treatment by a provider,” CMC Chief Financial Officer Brian Argo said in a statement.

