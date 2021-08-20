Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Conway Medical Center to offer free, drive-through COVID-19 testing

Conway Medical Center
Conway Medical Center(Madison Martin)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand hospital is offering another round of free, COVID-19 testing beginning next week.

Conway Medical Center says it will offer drive-through testing by appointment beginning Aug. 23.

The hospital said testing will be available seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the front entrance of the Administrative Services Building, which is to the left of the main building at CMC’s Conway campus.

Those who want to make an appointment can do so online using the hospital’s CMC Care app or by phone at 843-347-8000 on weekdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

“We all remember last summer the long lines and wait times for COVID testing. With COVID cases on the rise again, CMC is happy to provide this convenient option to patients who need a COVID test but do not need to be seen for medical treatment by a provider,” CMC Chief Financial Officer Brian Argo said in a statement.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Cleveland Co. man taken into custody after incident involving possible explosives in truck near U.S. Capitol
Surfside Beach (Source: Town of Surfside Beach Facebook)
Did you hear it? Residents in Surfside Beach area hear, feel loud boom
Drop in available houses causes closed sales to decline.
Myrtle Beach area sees 56% drop in homes on the market; reaches all-time low
Amanda Danielle Justice
Surfside Beach police arrest woman wanted for hit-and-run
Amanda Danielle Justice
Surfside Beach police searching for hit-and-run suspect

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
More than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases reported
DHEC asks state lawmakers to consider local decision-making authority on face masks
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster
SC Gov. McMaster rebukes Biden administration mask authority
\The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday 4,009 new...
S.C. health officials confirm over 4K new COVID cases, 25 more deaths