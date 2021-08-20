Bus driver shortage in Horry County leads to crowded buses, kids sitting on bus floor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A bus driver shortage in Horry County has led to crowded buses with some kids having to sit on the floor of buses.

“The kids are crammed in the bus,” said Patrick Menser. “Three to a seat. And that’s unacceptable.”

Menser has two kids at Ten Oaks Middle School and another Carolina Forest High School, but says bus issues have been present at both schools.

The overcrowding has him concerned, especially with cases of the delta variant on the rise.

“Some of the kids are vaccinated. Some of them aren’t. Some of them are wearing masks. Some of them aren’t,” he said. “Three to the seat with big kids.”

Jennifer Neuman’s 11th-grade son who goes to Carolina Forest High School took a video of a child sitting on the floor of a bus he was riding on.

She says it raises serious safety concerns.

“It would devastate me to know that a child was injured because they were just on an overcrowded bus,” Neuman said.

With so many kids piling onto school buses, many are showing up late to school or coming home late because of the issue.

It happened to Danielle White’s kids at Ten Oaks Middle School.

“Their bus came about 20 minutes late, opened the door and said, ‘Hey, I don’t have room for you. You’re going to have to wait.’ And that was not okay, because the second bus never did come,” she said.

An Horry County Schools spokesperson says the issue is due to a bus driver shortage.

In a statement, that spokesperson said the district is working on hiring more bus drivers.

Here is the full statement:

We have experienced several delays across our district (approximately 30 minutes), as anticipated during the opening of schools. The timing of buses usually will stabilize within the first two weeks of school. We expect our delays to become shorter as we move through the rest of the week. Also, due to a shortage of drivers, some routes were combined, or we may have a bus run two trips.

We appreciate everyone’s patience as we make the necessary adjustments and changes to help us ensure that each student is transported safely. We ask parents to follow their bus office Facebook pages for daily updates. We have nine attendance areas and a bus office in each area. You can click here for the FB page links. We also attempt to notify parents through ParentLink calls and emails to update parents on time changes/delays.

A total of 53 applicants attended the transportation job fair on 8/12/2021. Since August 4th, we have had 147 applicants. If applicants do not have a CDL certification, there is a process to provide training and certifications before driving a school bus. This process does take some time to complete, so hopefully, we can have additional drivers on the road within the next several weeks.

At the beginning of last school year, the SCDE placed a 67% seating capacity cap on school buses, but that has been removed. We follow the transportation regulations set by the South Carolina Department of Education.

The bonus is offered to current drivers and other current employees who would like to assist and drive routes either in the mornings or afternoons after their regular workday.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.