Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

US suggests world leaders skip UN trip

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington,...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 29, 2021.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNITED NATIONS — The United States is urging the more than 150 countries planning to send their leader or a government minister to New York to speak at the U.N. General Assembly next month to consider giving a video address instead to prevent the annual high-level week from becoming “a super-spreader event.”

A note from the U.S. Mission sent to the 192 other U.N. member nations also called for all other U.N.-hosted meetings and side events to be virtual, saying these parallel meetings that draw travelers to New York “needlessly increase risk to our community, New Yorkers and the other travelers.”

The U.S. note, obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press, said the Biden administration is particularly concerned about Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the incoming General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid hosting high-level in-person events on climate change, vaccines, the 20th anniversary of the U.N. World Conference Against Racism, food systems and energy.

“The United States is willing to make every effort to make these important events on shared priorities successful in a virtual format,” the note said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ray Winters, a member of the Horry County Schools Board of Education, has been hospitalized...
Horry County school board member dies after battle with COVID-19
Vilma Green
S.C. Board of Education suspends Myrtle Beach HS teacher’s education certificate following child abuse arrest
Ismail Omar Dickerson
Man charged with murder after Myrtle Beach stabbing
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a deadly crash along Highway 17 Bypass at Deerfield...
SCHP: One killed in two-car crash along Highway 17 Bypass near Surfside Beach
West Florence High School
Deputies charge 11 juveniles with lynching, gang solicitation after incident at West Florence High School

Latest News

Three students shot outside of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
School canceled following shooting at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that Afghanistan refugees will be housed at military...
Biden: Troops will stay in Afghanistan to evacuate Americans
People in Haiti’s hardest-hit areas are still waiting for aid as hospitals remain overwhelmed...
Death toll from Haiti’s powerful earthquake rises to 2,189
Some people have lost everything to the wildfire.
Fires harming California’s efforts to curb climate change