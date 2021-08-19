Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Surfside Beach police arrest woman wanted for hit-and-run

Amanda Danielle Justice
Amanda Danielle Justice(Surfside Beach PD/Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman wanted by Surfside Beach police for hit-and-run has been arrested.

Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center show Amanda Danielle Justice, 27, was booked into jail around 6:45 a.m. Thursday.

According to Surfside Beach police, Justice was being sought for hit-and-run damage to an occupied vehicle, as well as hit-and-run damage to a fixture on the roadway.

No additional details about the incidents were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a deadly crash along Highway 17 Bypass at Deerfield...
SCHP: One killed in two-car crash along Highway 17 Bypass near Surfside Beach
Amanda Danielle Justice
Surfside Beach police searching for hit-and-run suspect
Ismail Omar Dickerson
Man charged with murder after Myrtle Beach stabbing
Dangerous rip currents likely Friday.
FIRST ALERT: Grace gaining strength, Henri to deliver dangerous rip currents
Three students shot outside of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
School canceled following shooting at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School

Latest News

After two days in the classroom, Horry County Schools are already reporting more COVID-19 cases...
Heading into the third day of school, HCS reports over 100 students positive for COVID-19
Grace makes landfall this morning.
FIRST ALERT: Grace makes landfall as a category one hurricane
Highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s today with isolated showers.
FIRST ALERT: Increasing heat & humidity, less relief in rain chances
After Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, refugee fears for family
After Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, refugee fears for family