Surfside Beach police arrest woman wanted for hit-and-run

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman wanted by Surfside Beach police for hit-and-run has been arrested.

Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center show Amanda Danielle Justice, 27, was booked into jail around 6:45 a.m. Thursday.

According to Surfside Beach police, Justice was being sought for hit-and-run damage to an occupied vehicle, as well as hit-and-run damage to a fixture on the roadway.

No additional details about the incidents were immediately available.

