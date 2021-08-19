Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Sheriff’s office: Ongoing dispute leads to deadly shooting in Robeson County

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Investigators said an ongoing dispute led to a man being shot and killed in Robeson County.

Robeson County sheriff’s deputies responded around 6 p.m. Wednesday to the 200 block of Dixons Drive in Maxton to a person being shot.

When deputies arrived, they said they found 28-year-old Stephan Ruppel’s body.

Investigators said Ruppel and another person were fighting, and during the dispute shots were fired.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Danielle Justice
Surfside Beach police searching for hit-and-run suspect
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a deadly crash along Highway 17 Bypass at Deerfield...
SCHP: One killed in two-car crash along Highway 17 Bypass near Surfside Beach
Ismail Omar Dickerson
Man charged with murder after Myrtle Beach stabbing
Dangerous rip currents likely Friday.
FIRST ALERT: Grace gaining strength, Henri to deliver dangerous rip currents
Three students shot outside of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
Investigation continues after shooting at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School

Latest News

.
Grand Strand Today: Legends In Concert - Shania Twain
Source: AP Images
DHEC: S.C. registers over 2,100 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths
New Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce
Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce requiring staff to wear masks in building
Hurricane Henri will pass well offshore but bring our rip current risk to high for the weekend....
FIRST ALERT: Henri to bring high rip current risk, dangerous surf for weekend