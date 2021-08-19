Sheriff’s office: Ongoing dispute leads to deadly shooting in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Investigators said an ongoing dispute led to a man being shot and killed in Robeson County.

Robeson County sheriff’s deputies responded around 6 p.m. Wednesday to the 200 block of Dixons Drive in Maxton to a person being shot.

When deputies arrived, they said they found 28-year-old Stephan Ruppel’s body.

Investigators said Ruppel and another person were fighting, and during the dispute shots were fired.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

