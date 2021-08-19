Submit a Tip
One sent to hospital after five-vehicle crash in Carolina Forest

Crews are the scene of a multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning in the Carolina Forest area.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning in the Carolina Forest area.

First responders were called to the accident near International Drive and River Oaks Drive at 9:48 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Officials say five vehicles were involved in the accident. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as crews work the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

