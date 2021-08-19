Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

New ‘Jeopardy!’ host apologizes for previous comments about women

Mike Richards issued an apology after clips from a podcast he hosted reemerged.
Mike Richards issued an apology after clips from a podcast he hosted reemerged.(Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray Media Group) - The new host of “Jeopardy!” is apologizing for past statements about women.

A website called The Ringer says it found 2013 and 2014 episodes of a podcast Mike Richards hosted, called “The Randumb Show,” in which Richards reportedly commented on women’s bodies.

The Ringer says the audio has been removed from the internet, although the website and TMZ posted some of the old clips.

Variety released a statement from Richards in which he calls his words a thoughtless, insensitive misjudgment.

“Looking back now, there is no excuse, of course, for the comments I made on this podcast and I am deeply sorry,” Richards said in part in the statement.

“Jeopardy!” has not released a comment on Richards’ apology or on previous statements.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Amanda Danielle Justice
Surfside Beach police searching for hit-and-run suspect
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a deadly crash along Highway 17 Bypass at Deerfield...
SCHP: One killed in two-car crash along Highway 17 Bypass near Surfside Beach
Ismail Omar Dickerson
Man charged with murder after Myrtle Beach stabbing
Dangerous rip currents likely Friday.
FIRST ALERT: Grace gaining strength, Henri to deliver dangerous rip currents
Three students shot outside of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
School canceled following shooting at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School

Latest News

Texas state Rep. Senfronia Thompson, dean of the Texas House of Representatives, is joined by...
EXPLAINER: Texas Democrats and threat of arrest over holdout
A CNN producer was nearly rifle-butted by a member of the Taliban
Taliban block airport access with gunfire in Kabul
Man charged in deadly Myrtle Beach stabbing appears in court for bond hearing
President Joe Biden addressed the crisis in Afghanistan on Monday afternoon.
Misread warnings helped lead to chaotic Afghan evacuation