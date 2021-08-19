Submit a Tip
Nearly 200 COVID-19 cases reported at Horry County Schools among staff, students

(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Schools is reporting nearly 200 cases of COVID-19 among staff and students less than a week into the new school year.

The district’s online dashboard shows 185 current cases across its schools as of Thursday afternoon.

Of that number, 158 of those cases occurred among students while 27 were among staff. In addition, 52 HCS staff members are in quarantine as of Thursday evening.

Among individual schools, St. James Elementary was shown to have the most active cases in students with 12. A staff member was also reported to have an active case, while four other staff members are in quarantine.

St. James High School as well as both Conway Middle and Conway High School also had active cases among students in the double-digits.

Click here to view the district’s dashboard.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

