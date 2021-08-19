Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce requiring staff to wear masks in building

New Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce is now requiring its staff to wear masks.

The chamber of commerce made the decision in response to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the Myrtle Beach area.

It is requiring all staff to wear a mask and requesting that anyone visiting the building located at 1200 North Oak Street wear a mask and social distance, regardless of their vaccination status.

The Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce is also asking for people to wear masks at chamber events.

As for the city of Myrtle Beach, no mask mandates have been put in place in government buildings, but a spokesperson has said there have been discussions due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

