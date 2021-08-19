Submit a Tip
Marion mayor confirms fire chief terminated from position; search underway for replacement

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT
MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Marion is searching for a new fire chief.

Marion Mayor Ashley Brady confirmed that Ralph Cooper is no longer employed as the city’s fire chief.

Brady said that Cooper was terminated last Thursday.

He could not say what led to the termination due to personnel reasons but thanked Cooper for his service to the Marion community.

Brady said that they are working on naming an interim fire chief while they search for a permanent replacement.

