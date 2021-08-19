Submit a Tip
Man charged in deadly Myrtle Beach stabbing appears in court for bond hearing

Ismail Omar Dickerson
Ismail Omar Dickerson(MBPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The suspect in a deadly Myrtle Beach stabbing is set to appear in court Thursday morning for a bond hearing.

Ismail Omar Dickerson, 43, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The charges stem from a stabbing that happened Tuesday at a home in the 1300 block of Dunbar Street, according to authorities.

Police said the victim, who has yet to be publicly identified, was taken to the hospital where they later died.

