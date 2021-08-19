Keeping You Safe: School transportation tips for kids

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s all about the kids this week and how to safely get them to and from school.

We’re doing it with the help of Myrtle Beach Traffic Safety Ofc. Jeff Gore, who first shared tips for children riding the bus to school.

“Getting on the school bus and off the bus, you have to make sure there’s no traffic coming in either direction,” said Gore. “A lot of times, you’ll see the last kid who’s running late for school, running alongside the road or across the street, and that is potential for a very serious collision.”

Gore said if your kids walk to school, it’s important to teach them to stay on the sidewalk. Also, cross only at crosswalks and listen to the school crossing guards.

“If you’re not crossing at a crosswalk, you don’t have the safety of the cars yielding to you. It’s especially important for younger children because they’re a lot smaller and they’re not seen as easily as they’re crossing the street,” he said.

If your child bikes to school, Gore said they have to follow the same traffic laws as cars.

“They have to stop at stop signs. They’re required to ride with the flow of traffic on the right side of the lane and vehicles have to yield to them,” said Gore.

Also, don’t forget to dress the children in bright-colored clothing and a bike helmet.

Lastly, Gore shared tips about parents driving their children to and from school.

“If you’re transporting that student that you’re going to drop off and you’re taking siblings with them, those siblings need to be in car seats if they’re young. Having them stand up in a minivan or something like that; very, very dangerous and illegal and could be costly if you get a ticket,” he said.

