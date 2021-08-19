Submit a Tip
Hearing set in case against Horry County Council over proposed Little River high-rise

A rezoning sign sits in front of the Coquina Harbor in Little River.
A rezoning sign sits in front of the Coquina Harbor in Little River.(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A lawsuit surrounding the Horry County Council and the controversial zoning for a high-rise in Little River, could be over soon.

Public index records show that a hearing is set for Sept. 15 on a motion to dismiss the lawsuit aiming to stop a high-rise from being built in Little River.

Back in July, Horry County Council voted to allow a high-rise tower to be built on an empty plot of land near the Coquina Harbor.

RELATED COVERAGE | County council passes rezoning for Little River high-rise; one neighbor files lawsuit

The plaintiff, Katrina Morrison, claimed in the lawsuit that the county didn’t have a legal right to approve this kind of project on that particular plot of land.

But one county councilman said that the previous landowner was approved to build a tower on that land and the new owner had bought the land under that assumption. The councilman explained that the high-rise proposal was brought before council a few months ago because zoning laws had changed over the years.

But Morrison believes that the agreement should have only allowed the previous owner to submit plans to the county, not the new owner.

The defendants in the lawsuit, which are Horry County Council, Horry County and the Horry County Planning Commission, filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

Court documents show the motion is being made “based on insufficiency of service of process and failure to set out sufficient allegations to constitute a cause of action.”

Notices for the hearing have been sent to Morrison and her fellow plaintiffs in the case.

