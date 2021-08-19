Heading into the third day of school, HCS reports over 100 students positive for COVID-19

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - After two days in the classroom, Horry County Schools is already reporting more COVID-19 cases this year than they did over the first week and a half of school last school year.

The HCS COVID-19 quarantine and case tracker shows as of Wednesday afternoon, there were 116 cases district wide, 104 student cases and 12 faculty cases. According to the dashboard, 51 faculty members were in quarantine.

This does not mean these students and staff members contracted COVID-19 while in school. It does, however, mean they are positive and cannot attend school.

In 2020, the school district pushed back their start date to Sept. 8th. Nine days later, the district had reported six schools had active cases among staff, and one school had active cases among students. Less than five cases had been reported at each school.

This year, a total of 35 schools are reporting cases among students or staff as of Wednesday afternoon. But both St. James Elementary School and Conway Middle School have reported nine active student cases. No school has seen more than nine students positive based on the latest update from HCS.

Dr. Linda Bell, South Carolina’s state epidemiologist, said cases in schools are concerning because the year just started. However, she said she can point to a reason why this is happening.

“We’re seeing an increase of K-12 cases this year over last year because of the increase transmissibility of the delta variant. And additionally, because of the lack of the same prevention measures being in place that we had during the last school year,” Bell said.

Last year, HCS started the school year with a mask mandate in place. This year, a proviso in the state budget, currently being challenged by some House Democrats and Republican S.C. State Sen. Luke Rankin, prohibits mask mandates in K-12 schools.

WMBF News asked the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control if school districts should go ahead and implement mask mandates anyway, considering a recent South Carolina Supreme Court ruling that allowed colleges and universities to implement universal mask mandates.

DHEC provided WMBF News with the following statement:

“We are aware of the recent SC Supreme Court decision indicating that colleges and universities can require the use of masks on campus. DHEC appreciates the efforts of Clemson, University of South Carolina, College of Charleston and other institutions of higher education in South Carolina to protect their students and staff, and by extension the communities in which they are located, from COVID-19. We strongly encourage mask wearing for all residents while indoors and in public settings in areas with substantial and high transmission. In addition, DHEC urges all eligible residents to get vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and are the number one way for South Carolina and the rest of the nation to end this pandemic once and for all.”

The district’s dashboard gets updated once each day.

