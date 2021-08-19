Grand Strand doctor ensures COVID vaccines are safe, despite not fully FDA approved

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been several months since the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was the first to be approved for emergency use.

Yet, none of the vaccines are fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration, and medical leaders say this has some people waiting to roll up their sleeves.

“We are looking forward to the FDA approval of the vaccine that many people say they are waiting for,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell. “Even though there’s really no significant difference between the current emergency use authorization and waiting on that final FDA approval.”

Dr. Dale Lusk, Chief Medical Officer of McLeod Health, says the FDA can distribute vaccines using a more drawn-out process or one that is more expedited. The quicker of the two results in the agency’s emergency use authorization, which the COVID-19 vaccines currently have.

Lusk says researchers use the same safety steps and processes either way, adding that the difference is the follow-up clinical study after someone receives the shot.

He also said emergency use authorization requires researchers to follow half of the participants for at least two months after, while it’s six months for full authorization.

“So it’s not they have bad data, it takes a while to gather that,” Lusk said. “There isn’t a lack of safety or ethics, those things are still happening and essentially the same rate.”

The wait is causing residents and even those visiting the Grand Strand to be on the fence about getting the shot.

“I am unvaccinated,” said Chris Harris, who says he visits the area at least twice a year.

Harris explained that he may change his mind after the doses are fully FDA-approved.

“I think it would make me feel more comfortable,” he said.

In a statement provided to WMBF News, the FDA said a timeline on full authorization has yet to be decided. Below is the full statement:

“Our ongoing review of the biologics license application for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is moving forward as rapidly as possible in keeping with the high-quality complete assessment that the public expects from the FDA. We recognize that for some, the FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccines may bring additional confidence and encourage them to get vaccinated. Acknowledging the urgency related to the current state of the pandemic, we have taken an all-hands-on-deck approach, including identifying additional resources such as personnel and technological resources from across the agency and opportunities to reprioritize other activities, in order to complete our review to help combat this pandemic surge.” FDA statement

