FIRST ALERT: Increasing heat & humidity, less relief in rain chances

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re back to the typical summertime heat and humidity. Rain chances will be limited today with highs climbing into the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Rain chances will remain isolated along the beaches today with just a few passing showers during the afternoon and evening. The better chance of rain today will actually be further inland at 30%. Even then, rain chances won’t be nearly as widespread as what we’ve seen this week.

Models like the idea of a broken line of showers moving through the Pee Dee by the evening hours tonight before falling apart by the early morning. Regardless of the 20-30% chance of rain, it will be hot! The heat index will make it feel like the upper 90s to lower 100s today. It’s hot & humid!

The forecast for Friday remains hot & humid with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. It will feel like 100-103° Friday afternoon with a 40% chance of showers and storms. Consider yourself lucky if you find a shower or storm on Friday. It will help keep that heat down briefly.

Hurricane Henri will pass well offshore but bring our rip current risk to high for the weekend. Keep that in mind if you are heading to the beach. The surf will be dangerous. (WMBF)

Hurricane Henri will be passing well offshore through the weekend, but will be close enough to provide a dangerous rip current risk with rough surf start on Friday! If you are headed to the beaches, expect double red flags for Friday and Saturday as getting in the water will not be recommended/allowed in many locations. The rip current risk will remain moderate through Sunday.

As far as the forecast goes, the weekend will see plenty of heat and humidity with afternoon temperatures well into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Once again, the heat index will reach 100 to 103 at times. There will be a few afternoon and evening storms around with rain chances continuing at 30%.

