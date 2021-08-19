FIRST ALERT: Henri brings high rip current threat, dangerous surf to Carolinas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Henri will bring some impacts to our beach forecast for the weekend. While we focus on that, Grace is making landfall this morning as a hurricane.

TROPICAL STORM HENRI

At 5 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Henri was located near latitude 29.5 North, longitude 69.5 West. Henri is moving toward the west near 9 mph. A turn toward the northwest is forecast on Friday, followed by an acceleration toward the north and north-northeast Saturday and Sunday.

Here's a look at Henri as it will pass 300-400 miles offshore this weekend. (WMBF)

On the forecast track, the center of Henri will remain well offshore the east coast of the United States over the next couple of days but could approach southeastern New England on Sunday. Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Henri is expected to become a hurricane by Friday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 995 mb.

With a pass offshore, a dangerous rip current risk arrives for us this weekend. (WMBF)

Henri is forecast to pass 300 to 400 miles east of the Grand Strand by Friday as a hurricane. While it will pass far enough off shore to prevent any direct impacts from wind and rain, it will pass close enough to produce dangerous rip currents. The greatest rip current risk will arrive on Friday and Saturday and may continue into Sunday.

Rip currents turn high tomorrow and Saturday. (WMBF)

HURRICANE GRACE

Grace is making landfall this morning as a category one hurricane. (WMBF)

At 5 AM, the center of Hurricane Grace was located near latitude 20.0 North, longitude 87.2 West. Grace is moving toward the west near 17 mph. A general westward to west- northwestward motion is expected through Friday, followed by a general westward to west-southwestward motion. On the forecast track, Grace is expected to make landfall in the eastern Yucatan Peninsula soon, move across the Yucatan Peninsula today, and move over the southwest Gulf of Mexico late tonight through Friday. Maximum sustained winds are near 80 mph with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is still possible before landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula. Grace is expected to weaken as it crosses Yucatan, but re-intensification is expected when the center reaches the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles. A Weatherflow station located at Cancun, Mexico, recently measured a sustained wind of 56 mph and a gust to 79 mph, while another Weatherflow station located at Puerto Morelos, Mexico, recently measured a sustained wind of 51 mph a gust to 70 mph. On Cozumel, a sustained wind of 41 mph and a gust to 60 mph was observed at the Cozumel Lighthouse, while a sustained wind of 40 mph and a gust to 64 mph were measured by a Weatherflow site near the airport. The estimated minimum central pressure is 986 mb.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.