TRACKING HENRI: Rip current rescues in the Grand Strand, hurricane warnings issued for New England

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Henri will become a hurricane early Saturday and continue to produce dangerous rip currents before striking New England.

Forecast track (WMBF)

At 5:00 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Henri was located near latitude 31.2 North, longitude 73.9 West or about 325 miles southeast of Myrtle Beach. Henri is moving toward the north-northwest near 7 mph. A turn toward the north is expected by tonight, and Henri is forecast to accelerate in that direction through early Sunday.

On the forecast track, Henri is expected to make landfall in Long Island or southern New England on Sunday. Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, and Henri is expected to become a hurricane tonight or Saturday and be at or near hurricane strength when it makes landfall in Long Island or southern New England. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center.

Landfall expected late Sunday. (WMBF)

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for the south shore of Long Island from Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point, for the north shore of Long Island from Port Jefferson Harbor to Montauk Point, and from New Haven, Connecticut, to west of Watch Hill, Rhode Island.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from west of Port Jefferson Harbor to west of New Haven, Connecticut, and for the south shore of Long Island from west of Fire Island Inlet to East Rockaway Inlet.

Dangerous storm surge inundation is expected to begin Sunday in portions of Long Island, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southeastern Massachusetts, where a Storm Surge Warning has been issued.

Hurricane conditions are expected in the hurricane warning area on Sunday, with tropical storm conditions expected by early Sunday. Hurricane conditions are possible in the hurricane watch area on Sunday, with tropical conditions possible by early Sunday. Tropical storm conditions are expected in the tropical storm warning area and possible in the tropical storm watch area on Sunday.

Wave heights (WMBF)

Swells generated by Henri should continue to affect Bermuda during the next day or so. Swells are expected to increase across much of the east coast of the U.S. and Atlantic Canada tonight and into the weekend. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.

Rip current reports (WMBF)

The dangerous swells will continue to lead to a high risk of rip currents along the Grand Strand through at least Saturday afternoon. So far on Friday, 6 rescues have been reported across the Grand Strand with many more reported across the beaches near Wilmington.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.