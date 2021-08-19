Submit a Tip
Did you hear it? Residents in Surfside Beach area hear, feel loud boom

Surfside Beach (Source: Town of Surfside Beach Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – If you were around the Surfside Beach and Garden City area on Thursday morning you may have heard and felt a loud boom.

WMBF News received several messages from people in the community. Some said they also felt their homes shake around 9 a.m.

This can oftentimes be a regular occurrence around the Grand Strand.

In the past, the loud boom can be attributed to a military aircraft breaking the sound barrier offshore during a training exercise.

WMBF News reached out to the National Weather Service in Wilmington to see if their radar indicated any chaff in the area. Chaff is used by military aircraft as a radar countermeasure in training.

Steve Pfaff with the NWS said their radar didn’t see any chaff on the radar, but he added that doesn’t mean there couldn’t be military aircrafts in the area.

We also reached out to Surfside Beach Police Chief Ken Hofmann who said he also felt and heard the loud boom. He said there is no emergency situations that have come to their attention but they are investigating.

WMBF News also reached out to Horry County Police Department to see if they have received any calls or know what may have caused the large boom. We are waiting to hear back.

If we receive any information on what may have caused the large boom, we will bring those developments to you.

