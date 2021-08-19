DHEC: S.C. registers over 2,100 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday 2,116 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 36 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 550,365 and confirmed deaths to 8,964, officials said.







In Horry County, there were 132 new confirmed cases and five additional deaths. Florence County registered 97 new confirmed cases and one additional death.

For a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases in South Carolina, click here. For new deaths, click here.

According to DHEC, 18,525 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 14.6%.

