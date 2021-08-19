Submit a Tip
Clemson men’s basketball announces 2021-22 non-conference schedule

By Clemson Athletics
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball has announced its non-league schedule for the 2021-22 season, highlighted by six home games, including a visit from South Carolina.

Clemson hosts this year’s game against South Carolina on Dec. 18. The Tigers have won three-of-the-last-four matchups with the Gamecocks dating back to the 2016-17 season.

Clemson returns seven scholarship players from last year’s 2021 NCAA Tournament team.

2021-22 Non-Conference Men’s Basketball Schedule

(Bold denotes home game in Littlejohn Coliseum)

Nov. 1 - Georgia SW State (Exhibition)

Nov. 9 - Presbyterian

Nov. 12 - Wofford

Nov. 15 - Bryant

Nov. 18 - vs. Temple (Charleston Classic) – Charleston, S.C.

Nov. 19 - vs. TBA (Charleston Classic) – Charleston, S.C.

Nov. 26 - Charleston Southern

Nov. 30 - at Rutgers (ACC/Big Ten Challenge) – Piscataway, N.J.

Dec. 11 - vs. Drake (Holiday Hoopsgiving) – Atlanta, Ga.

Dec. 14 - Miami (Oh.)

Dec. 18 - South Carolina

The ACC schedule is forthcoming, but you can look at the Tigers’ opponents for the 2021-22 season below:

2021-22 Clemson’s ACC Opponents

Rivals (Home and Away): Florida State and Georgia Tech

Repeats (Home and Away): Boston College, Duke, Notre Dame, Virginia

Home Only: North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Away Only: Miami, Louisville, NC State, Syracuse

