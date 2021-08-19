Submit a Tip
Checking out the summer lineup at Legends in Concert in Myrtle Beach

By Halley Murrow
Aug. 19, 2021
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - There are only 2 weeks left to catch the summer lineup at Legends in Concert in Myrtle Beach.

From The Blues Brothers to Shania Twain, Elvis, Pat Benatar and more! Come along with us to meet some of the talent and get a sneak peek of what you can experience.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Latest News

Grand Strand Today: Legends in Concert Intro
Grand Strand Today - Legends in Concert: Pat Benatar
Grand Strand Today: Aim Acupuncture - How it's helping patients
Grand Strand Today - Legends in Concert: Elvis