CCU’s Grayson McCall named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina redshirt sophomore quarterback Grayson McCall finds his name on another national award preseason watch list, as the Chanticleer signal-caller was named to the 2021 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list on Thursday.

The Golden Arm Award is presented annually by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc. and A. O. Smith Corporation to the nation’s top quarterback who best exemplifies character, scholastic, and athletic achievement.

This preseason, McCall has already been named to the Walter Camp Football Foundation 2021 Player of the Year, 2021 Maxwell Award, the 2021 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, and the 2021 College Football Performance Awards (CFPA) National Performer of the Year preseason watch lists.

Tabbed the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt team, the North Carolina native has also been named to the 2021 Pro Football Focus (PFF) College Football Preseason All-Sun Belt first team, the 2021 Phil Steele Preseason SBC All-Conference first team, and the 2021 Athlon Sports Preseason All-Sun Belt first team.

Named the 2020 Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Most Inspirational Freshman and named to both the 2020 FWAA Freshman All-American team and The Athletic’s 2020 College Football Freshman All-American team, McCall was a 2020 Manning Award finalist, a 2020 Shaun Alexander-FWAA Freshman of the Year Award semifinalist, a 2020 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award semifinalist, and a member of the Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2020 last season.

McCall was named the 2020 Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year and the 2020 Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year by the league’s coaches and earned a spot on the 2020 All-Sun Belt first team and the 2020 Phil Steele SBC All-Conference first team last season in which he led the Sun Belt and ranked 10th nationally with 26 passing touchdowns on the year.

He also led the Sun Belt and ranked in the top 30 nationally in passing efficiency at 184.3 (fifth), points responsible for with 202 (ninth), points responsible for per game at 18.4 (16th), passing yards with 2,488 (19th), and in total offensive yards per game at 277.9 (30th), and was second in the Sun Belt in completion percentage at 68.8 percent (172-of-250), in passing yards per completion at 14.47, and yards per attempt at 9.95.

McCall, who ranked sixth in the Sun Belt with seven rushing touchdowns and 12th in rushing yards with 569 rushing yards from his quarterback position, threw for over 200 yards in eight of the 11 games he played in on the season, including a career-high 338 passing yards at Troy (Dec. 12). He also tallied two passing touchdowns or more in nine games on the season, including a career-high four touchdown tosses against Arkansas State (Oct. 3) and at Georgia State (Oct. 31).

