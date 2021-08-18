Vehicle collides with utility pole in Galivants Ferry, 2 hurt

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after a vehicle collided with a utility pole in Galivants Ferry.

Horry County Fire Rescue said first responders were called to the area of Barnhill Road and Mill Pond Road at around 3:31 p.m. Wednesday.

The two people involved were being taken to the hospital, officials said.

Crews are also on the way to replace the utility pole, but no major power outages have been reported.

Drivers are also being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.

