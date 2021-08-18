Tidelands Health, Brookgreen Gardens offer COVID-19 vaccine clinic, free admission voucher for those vaccinated

Submit a Tip
Brookgreen Gardens and Tidelands Health have teamed up for a special COVID-19 vaccine clinic...
Brookgreen Gardens and Tidelands Health have teamed up for a special COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25.(Source: Tidelands Health)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Health and Brookgreen Gardens is offering an extra incentive for people to get vaccinated.

The two have teamed up for a special COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25. No admission is needed to get the vaccine, and anyone can just walk in without an appointment and get the shot. It will be held at the Gardener’s Cottage Ticket and Information Center, just inside the Highway 17 main gates.

Brookgreen Gardens is also offering a voucher for free admission to those who are vaccinated. People can use the voucher on the day of their choice.

“Our friends at Brookgreen Gardens are so gracious to offer admission vouchers and a beautiful backdrop for those who stop by Aug. 25 to get the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine,” said Kelly Kaminski, senior director of community health resources at Tidelands Health.

Page Kiniry, the president and CEO of Brookgreen Gardens said this vaccine clinic is just part of a longstanding tradition that started with the founders, Anna and Archer Huntington.

“This vaccination clinic is part of our ongoing partnership with Tidelands Health to support community wellness. Our partnership is an extension of the work of Brookgreen’s founders, Anna and Archer Huntington, who opened a free clinic on Brookgreen property 90 years ago when no other options were available. We hope community members will take advantage of this opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine during this special clinic and enjoy a visit to our beautiful gardens,” Kiniry said.

In addition to the vaccination clinic at Brookgreen Gardens, Tidelands Health also offers walk-in vaccination clinics at three regional vaccination sites in Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet and Georgetown:

  • Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Harris Medical Pavilion entrance, 606 Black River Road, Georgetown, every Monday, Tuesday and Friday, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
  • Waccamaw Medical Park West, 4040 Highway 17, Suite 204, Murrells Inlet, Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
  • Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common, 2200 Crow Lane, Myrtle Beach, Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

