Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Surprise! Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost welcome baby boy

In this Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Scarlett Johansson, left, and Colin Jost arrive at the Vanity...
In this Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Scarlett Johansson, left, and Colin Jost arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Johansson is a mom to two now. The “Black Widow” star recently gave birth to a son, Cosmo, with husband Colin Jost, the “Saturday Night Live” star said on Instagram Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. This is the first child for the couple, who were married last October.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Scarlett Johansson is a mom to two now. The “Black Widow” star recently gave birth to a son, Cosmo, with husband Colin Jost, the “Saturday Night Live” star wrote on Instagram Wednesday. This is the first child for the couple, who were married last October.

“OK, OK, we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much,” was Jost’s brief note.

People magazine first reported the birth of the baby, which came as a shock to many since news of the pregnancy came out only days earlier after Jost reportedly mentioned it in a stand-up set in Connecticut. No other details were provided.

It’s the first child for Jost, 39, who is known for hosting “Weekend Update” on “Saturday Night Live.” Johansson, 36, also has a 6-year-old daughter, Rose, from a previous marriage to Romain Dauriac.

Jost wrote on his Instagram page that privacy would be greatly appreciated and directed “all inquires” to “our publicist @chethinks,” tagging his “Weekend Update” co-host, Michael Che.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ray Winters, a member of the Horry County Schools Board of Education, has been hospitalized...
Horry County school board member dies after battle with COVID-19
Vilma Green
S.C. Board of Education suspends Myrtle Beach HS teacher’s education certificate following child abuse arrest
Police: Victim dies following stabbing in Myrtle Beach; one in custody
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a deadly crash along Highway 17 Bypass at Deerfield...
SCHP: One killed in two-car crash along Highway 17 Bypass near Surfside Beach
West Florence High School
Deputies charge 11 juveniles with lynching, gang solicitation after incident at West Florence High School

Latest News

.
Local jurisdictions not yet following Conway’s lead, enforcing masks inside government buildings
FILE - Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
LIVE: President Biden on COVID-19, US health officials call for booster shots
A vehicle collided with a utility pole in Galivants Ferry on Wednesday, leaving two people hurt.
Vehicle collides with utility pole in Galivants Ferry, 2 hurt
Mask
Marlboro County School District to require masks for students, staff starting Aug. 23