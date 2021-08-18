Submit a Tip
Surfside Beach police searching for hit-and-run suspect

Amanda Danielle Justice
Amanda Danielle Justice(Surfside Beach PD/Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authoirties in the Grand Strand are searching for a suspect connected to a hit-and-run.

The Surfside Beach Police Department says it has arrest warrants for Amanda Danielle Justice, 27, after two incidents on Wednesday morning.

Officials said Justice is being sought for hit-and-run damage to an occupied vehicle as well as hit-and-run damage to a fixture on the roadway.

No other details about the incidents were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Surfside Beach Police Department at 843-913-6368. Those reporting information can remain anonymous, officials said.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

