Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SCHP: One killed in two-car crash along Highway 17 Bypass near Surfside Beach

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a deadly crash along Highway 17 Bypass at Deerfield...
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a deadly crash along Highway 17 Bypass at Deerfield Links Drive.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person died in a two-car crash in the Surfside Beach area, according to troopers.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called just before midnight Tuesday to Highway 17 Bypass and Deerfield Links Drive.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a Dodge Journey SUV was trying to make a left turn onto Deerfield Links Drive when it collided with a Mercedes SUV that was heading north on Highway 17 Bypass.

Lee said that the driver of the Dodge Journey failed to yield right of way to the Mercedes SUV.

The driver of the Dodge Journey died in the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ray Winters, a member of the Horry County Schools Board of Education, has been hospitalized...
Horry County school board member dies after battle with COVID-19
Vilma Green
S.C. Board of Education suspends Myrtle Beach HS teacher’s education certificate following child abuse arrest
West Florence High School
Deputies charge 11 juveniles with lynching, gang solicitation after incident at West Florence High School
Police investigate after one person stabbed in Myrtle Beach; one in custody
S.C. state superintendent disagrees with governor on masks, believes school districts should decide

Latest News

.
Local jurisdictions not yet following Conway’s lead, enforcing masks inside government buildings
Horry County, cities not implementing mask mandates yet in government buildings
Heavy downpours continue again today, mainly through the morning and early afternoon hours.
FIRST ALERT: Downpours continue today, calmer end to the week
.
15th Circuit solicitor explains human trafficking investigation in Myrtle Beach