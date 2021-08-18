SCHP: One killed in two-car crash along Highway 17 Bypass near Surfside Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person died in a two-car crash in the Surfside Beach area, according to troopers.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called just before midnight Tuesday to Highway 17 Bypass and Deerfield Links Drive.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a Dodge Journey SUV was trying to make a left turn onto Deerfield Links Drive when it collided with a Mercedes SUV that was heading north on Highway 17 Bypass.

Lee said that the driver of the Dodge Journey failed to yield right of way to the Mercedes SUV.

The driver of the Dodge Journey died in the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.

