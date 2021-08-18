Rip current takes two lives near Oak Island pier

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - A rip current near Oak Island pier resulted in two family members losing their lives Wednesday afternoon.

Oak Island Water Rescue responded to a call around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday about swimmers who were stuck in a rip current near the pier located at Trott Street.

According to Tony Young with Oak Island Water Rescue, three members of a family had been in water that was not over their heads and had got stuck in a rip current; one family member was saved by bystanders.

Two family members, a father and son, did not survive.

Multiple crews were on the scene including Oak Island Water Rescue, Fire Department, Police Department, the U.S. Coast Guard, Brunswick County Sheriff’s boats, helicopter and EMS, Southport Fire Department and EMS. Drones were also used in the search.

A yellow flag was flying at Oak Island today.

