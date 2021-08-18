Police block parts of road due to barricaded person inside Florence home

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A person has barricaded themselves into a home in Florence, according to police.

Members of the Florence Police Department negotiations unit and emergency response team were called on Wednesday morning to a home in the 1100 block of Third Loop Road.

A portion of Third Loop Road has been blocked off and people are being asked to take a different route to avoid Brigadoone Lane and Third Loop Road.

Police have not said what originally brought them to the home, or if anyone else is inside the house.

They said they will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.