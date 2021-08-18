Nearly 2,500 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in S.C.; DHEC to hold news briefing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The number of new, confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina climbed to nearly 2,500 cases.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the latest data which shows there were 2,487 confirmed cases and 889 probable cases.

COVID-19 CASES | County-by-county list of new cases

Of the confirmed cases, 201 were in Horry County, 71 in Florence County and 20 in Dillon County.







DHEC also reported 14 confirmed COVID-related deaths, with three of those deaths in Horry County.

There were 16,878 test results with a 19% percent positive rate.

DHEC state Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell will be providing an update on the COVID-19 cases and the state’s vaccine rollout efforts during a news briefing at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.