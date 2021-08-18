Marlboro County School District to require masks for students, staff starting Aug. 23

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee school district is now among the first to enact a mask mandate as the new school year begins.

The Marlboro County School Board voted Tuesday night to require masks for all students and staff inside school buildings beginning Aug. 23.

District superintendent Dr. Gregory McCord said the mandate would apply to students and staff from Pre-K through 12th grade. McCord also said the district has enough masks for staff and students, and that students would not be expelled or suspended for not following the mandate.

He added that he also expects staff to be in compliance with the mandate and that “no one is going to be fired.”

McCord also addressed a state proviso that states any district may not use state funds to enact mask requirements inside its buildings using funding from this year’s state budget. He also referenced other school districts from across the state, such as Charleston, Richland and Allendale counties, which passed mask mandates earlier this week.

The decisions come following a ruling from the South Carolina Supreme Court on Tuesday, which found a separate proviso does not ban universal mask mandates at colleges and universities.

The board eventually voted to pass the mandate, 5-2.

As of Wednesday, the Marlboro County School District has reported 12 total positive COVID-19 cases among students since Monday, and five cases among staff. In addition, 160 students and one staff member are in quarantine.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.