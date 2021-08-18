Submit a Tip
Horry-Georgetown Technical College requiring masks while indoors on-campus

Horry Georgetown Technical College (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Another college in the Grand Strand area is implementing a mask mandate on its campus.

Horry-Georgetown Technical College said that due to high spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, the school is requiring face coverings indoors for all people, regardless of their vaccination status.

The mandate applies to all indoor spaces across their campus, except for private offices.

The mask mandate will go into effect on Friday.

The decision comes as universities and colleges across the state implement mask mandates on campuses.

Coastal Carolina University and Francis Marion University announced on Tuesday night that mask will be required indoors while on-campus.

This comes after the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled against the Attorney General’s opinion restricting the masking authority of public colleges and universities in the state.

The state’s high court said one of the temporary laws, or provisos, passed with the state budget, “does not prohibit a universal mask mandate.”

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

