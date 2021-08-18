Horry County Council passes resolution restricting rezoning along congested Highway 90

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Council took a step to try and curb new development along parts of Highway 90.

Councilmembers voted 10 to 1 in favor of the resolution against rezoning property along the stretch of Highway 90 between Highway 501 and Highway 22.

It comes after months of hearing neighbors complain about the constant building along the congested highway. The county said some areas of the road have seen a 120% increase in traffic since 2016.

But it’s not just the traffic, others are concerned about flooding and access to public safety.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The county has plans in place for a new fire station to address public safety, but it’s still looking for funding to widen the road in order to manage the traffic and flooding.

Councilman Danny Hardee said until those issues are fixed, he doesn’t want to see any rezoning for new projects.

“We get that in place to where there’s not a safety issue there, we get our fire station built and all, then we can look at some rezoning. Until then, what you got is what you got,” Hardee said.

But the resolution isn’t an ordinance or a law, it’s simply a way for county leaders to tell developers they don’t intend to approve any zoning changes. But they can still approve a rezoning if the right project comes along, which is why councilman Bill Howard voted against the resolution.

“I don’t understand why we had to do this? Is it to control us? I don’t need controls. I can vote on a good project or not. This isn’t a way to run a government,” Howard said.

Also if a project has already been approved for rezoning along Highway 90, council said developers can still build.

So while the resolution is not the moratorium that more than 800 people have petitioned for, it is a way for county leaders to tell neighbors that they agree with where they’re coming from.

“The project needs to be right. It needs to be good. That’s all it was. It’s the will of council. It’s a resolution that we want to do some good, smart building,” Horry Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said.

Gardner added that they are discussing expanding the resolution for the northern part of Highway 90, past Highway 22.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.