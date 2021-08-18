Horry County, cities not implementing mask mandates yet in government buildings

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - If you’re in a Conway government building you will have to wear a mask, but many other Horry County municipalities aren’t following suit just yet.

Conway City Council voted on Monday to put the mask mandate in place, and it had some businesses wondering if other jurisdictions will consider doing the same.

WMBF News reached out to city leaders to confirm if they intend to enforce face coverings inside their government facilities or businesses.

A spokesperson for the city of Myrtle Beach said leaders have been discussing a mask mandate in city buildings, but haven’t officially put any requirement in place.

North Myrtle Beach also doesn’t have a mandate in city buildings or elsewhere.

When it comes to the unincorporated areas of Horry County, some councilmembers said they haven’t discussed a mask requirement recently or expect to put it on the agenda anytime soon.

“I just don’t think the mood on council right now, right or wrong, is to implement one,” said Horry County Councilman Gary Loftus.

“I just don’t think we as a council have the right to enforce people to wear masks,” councilman Johnny Vaught added.

Some employers hope the mandates won’t extend to their business.

Kristi Updegraff, the manager of Trophy Place in Conway, said she’s okay with a face mandate inside Conway’s government buildings. But when it comes to individual businesses, she thinks owners should have the option to decide.

Overall, Updegraff said she’s not worried about how a mandate would affect her business if city leaders put a requirement in place again.

“We have our loyal customers and everyone needs an award at some point so we’re not worried about a mask mandate or what happens,” Updegraff said. “We made it through the last one and I feel like if they mandated it again we’ll make it through this one.”

Conway leaders didn’t discuss a mask requirement for businesses.

However, a spokesperson for the city said things could change in the future, depending on what happens with the COVID-19 pandemic.

