Greenville 8-year-old experiences rare side effect from COVID-19, warns peers to mask up

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:29 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many parents in our region are divided over whether or not children should wear face masks when they return to school, but one eastern Carolina kid has no question about what to do.

Eight-year-old William Wolf and his family from Greenville were infected by COVID-19 in January. After initially recovering from the virus, William came down with an uncontrollable fever.

His mother, Sarah Wolf, took him to the hospital.

“I didn’t know what was going on, I was scared to death,” Sarah said.

Doctors diagnosed William with Multisystemic Inflammatory Syndrome in Children or MIS-C for short.

According to the CDC, there are more than 4,400 cases in the U.S. It’s a rare side effect of COVID-19 that can cause children to have blood clots.

“My legs were exhausted because the blood was clotting in my stomach,” William said. “So not enough blood could get to my legs.”

After being treated in the hospital, William returned home, he made a decision with his parents to learn remotely this semester.

As more kids are infected with the COVID-19 Delta variant, the number of MIS-C cases is expected to rise. To prevent that from happening, William hopes his peers are cautious, so they don’t experience what he went through.

“Wear a mask, pray a lot and believe in doctors,” William said.

Several school boards in Eastern Carolina have voted to make masks optional in clasrroms while others are mandating them.

Students return to school on August 23.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

