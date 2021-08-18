First SCHSL football state media poll released
COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - With the high school football regular season set to get underway this week, the South Carolina High School League released its first state media poll on Tuesday afternoon. The top 10 for each classification is below. Our local teams from the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are in bold.
CLASS 5A
1. Dutch Fork
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Northwestern
4. Dorman
5. TL Hanna
6. Ridge View
7. Gaffney
8. Byrnes
9. Sumter
10. River Bluff
CLASS 4A
1. AC Flora
2. Myrtle Beach
3. Greenville
4. Catawba Ridge
5. South Pointe
6. North Myrtle Beach
7. Westside
8. Beaufort
9. Irmo
10. Greer
CLASS 3A
1. Daniel
2. Chapman
3. Camden
4. Oceanside Collegiate
5. Wren
6. Dillon
7. Chester
8. Gilbert
9. Brookland-Cayce
10. Union County
CLASS 2A
1. Abbeville
2. Gray Collegiate
3. Marion
4. Barnwell
5. Chesnee
6. Newberry
7. Andrews
8. Saluda
9. Batesburg-Leesville
10. Christ Church
CLASS 1A
1. Southside Christian
2. Lake View
3. Lamar
4. Whale Branch
5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
6. Blackville-Hilda
7. Baptist Hill
8. Wagener-Salley
9. CA Johnson
10. Lewisville
