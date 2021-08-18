First SCHSL football state media poll released

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - With the high school football regular season set to get underway this week, the South Carolina High School League released its first state media poll on Tuesday afternoon. The top 10 for each classification is below. Our local teams from the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are in bold.

CLASS 5A

1. Dutch Fork

2. Fort Dorchester

3. Northwestern

4. Dorman

5. TL Hanna

6. Ridge View

7. Gaffney

8. Byrnes

9. Sumter

10. River Bluff

CLASS 4A

1. AC Flora

2. Myrtle Beach

3. Greenville

4. Catawba Ridge

5. South Pointe

6. North Myrtle Beach

7. Westside

8. Beaufort

9. Irmo

10. Greer

CLASS 3A

1. Daniel

2. Chapman

3. Camden

4. Oceanside Collegiate

5. Wren

6. Dillon

7. Chester

8. Gilbert

9. Brookland-Cayce

10. Union County

CLASS 2A

1. Abbeville

2. Gray Collegiate

3. Marion

4. Barnwell

5. Chesnee

6. Newberry

7. Andrews

8. Saluda

9. Batesburg-Leesville

10. Christ Church

CLASS 1A

1. Southside Christian

2. Lake View

3. Lamar

4. Whale Branch

5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

6. Blackville-Hilda

7. Baptist Hill

8. Wagener-Salley

9. CA Johnson

10. Lewisville

