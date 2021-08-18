FIRST ALERT: Grace gaining strength, Henri to deliver dangerous rip currents

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Grace is gaining strength as a hurricane in Caribbean while Henri is forecast to become a hurricane and produce dangerous rip currents along the coast of the Carolinas.

HURRICANE GRACE

At 5:00 PM, the center of Hurricane Grace was located near latitude 19.7 North, longitude 83.7 West. Grace is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph. A general west-northwestward to westward motion is expected for the next several days. On the forecast track, Grace is expected to make landfall in the eastern Yucatan Peninsula Thursday morning - Near Cozumel and Cancun - move over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, and move over the southwest Gulf of Mexico Thursday night or early Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 80 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is possible before the center of Grace reaches the Yucatan Peninsula. Weakening will occur while the center moves over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, with re-strengthening expected when Grace moves over the southwest Gulf of Mexico on Friday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles. Tropical-storm-force wind gusts were reported over portions of western Cuba this afternoon. The estimated minimum central pressure is 992 mb (29.30 inches).

Forecast track. (WMBF)

TROPICAL STORM HENRI

At 5:00 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Henri was located near latitude 29.9 North, longitude 67.6 West. Henri is moving toward the west near 9 mph and this motion is expected to continue for another day or so. A turn to the north is expected on Friday with that motion continuing into the weekend. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 70 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next day or so, but Henri is expected to become a hurricane on Friday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 995 mb (29.39 inches).

Forecast track. (WMBF)

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Interests in the northeastern U.S. and Atlantic Canada should monitor the progress of Henri.

Dangerous rip currents likely Friday. (WMBF)

Henri is forecast to pass 300 to 400 miles east of the Grand Strand by Friday as a hurricane. While it will pass far enough off shore to prevent any direct impacts from wind and rain, it will pass close enough to produce dangerous rip currents. The greatest rip current risk will arrive on Friday and Saturday and may continue into Sunday.

Likely starting Friday. (WMBF)

