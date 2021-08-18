FIRST ALERT: Grace and Henri expected to become hurricanes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The last advisory for Fred has been issued as it continues to move north of West Virginia. Now our focus is on Grace and Henri. Grace is expected to become a hurricane today. Henri will take some time but should strengthen to a hurricane later this week.

Tropical Storm Grace

At 8 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Grace was located by an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft near latitude 18.8 North, longitude 80.9 West. Grace is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph. A general westward to west-northwestward motion is expected for the next several days.

Grace should become a hurricane late tonight or early tomorrow morning. (WMBF)

On the forecast track, the center of Grace will continue to move near or the Cayman Islands later this morning. Grace is expected to make landfall in the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico early Thursday, and move into the southwest Gulf of Mexico early Friday. Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts. Grace is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane later today, with some additional strengthening possible prior to the center reaching the eastern Yucatan Peninsula. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center. Wind gusts to hurricane force have been reported on Grand Cayman. The minimum central pressure estimated from Air Force Hurricane Hunter observations is 993 mb.

Tropical Storm Henri

At 8 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Henri was located near latitude 30.1 North, longitude 65.7 West. Henri is moving toward the west near 8 mph.

Henri is forecast to become a hurricane by late Friday, early Saturday. (WMBF)

A gradual turn to the west-northwest and Northwest by late Thursday is expected, followed by a turn to the northwest on Friday. Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength if forecast through Thursday. However, Henri could still become a hurricane by the weekend. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 998 mb.

