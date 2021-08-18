FIRST ALERT: Henri to bring dangerous rip currents, may strike New England

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Grace will strike Mexico for a 2nd time by the weekend while Henri becomes a hurricane and threatens New England.

TRACKING HENRI

At 5:00 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Henri was located near latitude 29.7 North, longitude 71.4 West. Henri is moving toward the west near 10 mph and this motion is expected to through tonight. A turn toward the northwest is forecast on Friday, followed by an acceleration toward the north and north-northeast Saturday and Sunday.

Forecast track. (WMBF)

On the forecast track, the center of Henri will remain well offshore of the east coast of the United States over the next couple of days, but it is forecast to be near southern New England on Sunday and Monday. Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected during the next 12 to 24 hours, but Henri is forecast to intensify into a hurricane by Friday night with additional strengthening expected this weekend. T

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center.

Rip currents (WMBF)

Henri is forecast to be near the northeast coast of the U.S. on Sunday and Monday, and the risks of storm surge, wind, and rain impacts in portions of southern New England and eastern Long Island are increasing. Hurricane watches will likely be required for portions of this area early Friday.

Swells from Henri will begin to reach much of the east coast of the U.S. and Atlantic Canada by the end of the week and continue through the weekend. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip currents.

Likely starting Friday. (WMBF)

TRACKING GRACE

At 5:00 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Grace was located near latitude 20.6 North, longitude 90.2 West. Grace is moving toward the west near 15 mph. A general westward to west-northwestward motion is expected tonight, followed by a general westward to west-southwestward motion at a slower speed beginning tomorrow. On the forecast track, Grace is expected to emerge off the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula this evening, and continue moving into southern Gulf of Mexico on Friday. Grace is expected to make a second landfall on the mainland coast of Mexico late Friday or early Saturday. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 50 mph with higher gusts. Re-intensification is likely after the center emerges offshore into the Gulf of Mexico. Grace is forecast to be a hurricane when it makes its second landfall on the mainland coast of Mexico late Friday or early Saturday. Rapid weakening is expected after Grace moves inland over central Mexico.

