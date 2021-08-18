FIRST ALERT: Downpours continue today, calmer end to the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another round of showers and storms will be the main story for today before the rain chances return back to a typical summertime weather pattern.

Heavy downpours continue again today, mainly through the morning and early afternoon hours. (WMBF)

Tropical moisture will linger around today with highs in the mid-upper 80s. Rain chances will be at the highest through the morning and the early afternoon hours. Clouds will remain thick today before we see some potential clearing by this afternoon. Severe weather is not expected but the rain could turn heavy at times.

We're headed back to the triple digit heat index! (WMBF)

As the low pressure system from Fred lifts to the north later today, the widespread rain chances will come to an end. We’re back into an active summer-like forecast for the rest of the week and the upcoming weekend. This means hot, muggy and afternoon showers and storms. Temperatures will climb through the upper 80s, feeling close to 100° at times.

We're back to the typical summertime weather pattern with heat & humidity. Each day will feature a chance of scattered showers and storms. (WMBF)

Not much changes for the weekend. A few afternoon showers and storms will continue with high heat and humidity.

