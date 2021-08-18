Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Dragon Con to require COVID-19 vaccine or negative test

FILE - Dragon Con said all attendees must show proof that they’ve been vaccinated or have a...
FILE - Dragon Con said all attendees must show proof that they’ve been vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Dragon Con is taking action to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Officials with the annual multimedia event said all attendees have to show proof that they’ve been vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of arrival.

Face masks will also have to be worn at indoor convention venues, regardless of a person’s vaccination status.

The rules are in place to protect people while “staying true to the traditions that make Dragon Con fun and memorable,” according to a statement on the Dragon Con website.

Dragon Con 2021 will be held on Labor Day weekend in Atlanta.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ray Winters, a member of the Horry County Schools Board of Education, has been hospitalized...
Horry County school board member dies after battle with COVID-19
Vilma Green
S.C. Board of Education suspends Myrtle Beach HS teacher’s education certificate following child abuse arrest
Police: Victim dies following stabbing in Myrtle Beach; one in custody
West Florence High School
Deputies charge 11 juveniles with lynching, gang solicitation after incident at West Florence High School
S.C. state superintendent disagrees with governor on masks, believes school districts should decide

Latest News

.
Local jurisdictions not yet following Conway’s lead, enforcing masks inside government buildings
Taliban fighters patrol in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan,...
Taliban violently disperse rare protest; 1 killed, 6 wounded
T-Mobile customers should take note of a security breach that may have exposed their information.
Data of more than 40 million exposed in T-Mobile breach
The fast-food chain says the doughnut tears apart to be shareable.
McDonald’s to add sweet new treat to its menu