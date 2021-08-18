Submit a Tip
Deputies find 2 kilos of fentanyl, 1 kilo of meth in Florence County

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee found two kilos worth of fentanyl and one kilo of methamphetamine following a drug bust on Wednesday.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the drugs while executing a search warrant on Bellingham Court.

In addition to the fentanyl and methamphetamine, investigators also found two ounces of cocaine, three ounces of crack cocaine, two ounces of heroin and eight pounds of marijuana.

Authoirties said the investigation stemmed from a drug overdose at the same location nearly two months ago.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing, with charges and arrests anticipated.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

