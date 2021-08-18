Submit a Tip
Deputies arrest man in connection to woman’s shooting death at Darlington County nightclub

Jeffery Baker Jr.
Jeffery Baker Jr.(Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington County deputies have made an arrest in a shooting that took a woman’s life nearly a year ago.

Investigators said on Oct. 10, 2020, several shots were fired at a nightclub on Davis Street.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they found 36-year-old Quantisha Thomas shot and killed.

As a result of their investigation, the Homicide/Violent Crime Unit with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeffrey Baker Jr. on Tuesday.

Baker is charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

A warrant shows that “the defendant did unlawfully cause the death of the victim without malice.”

They also state that Thomas died of multiple gunshots, several of which were fired from Baker’s gun.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into this deadly shooting is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

