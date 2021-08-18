Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Coroner’s office: 52-year-old man drowned at assisted living facility pool in Little River area

(Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man drowned at an assisted living facility in the Little River area early Tuesday morning, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 52-year-old Christopher Symonds of Greenville was found in the swimming pool at the assisted living facility off Highway 179.

She added that cameras around the grounds had footage of Symonds and determined that he died around 3:20 a.m. He was in the area to move his parents into the facility, according to Willard.

She said that Symonds died of asphyxiation due to drowning.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos taken in 2019 show Johnny Thomas (L) and Becca Mills (R).
North Carolina pair charged, accused of child sex trafficking in Myrtle Beach area
Ray Winters, a member of the Horry County Schools Board of Education, has been hospitalized...
Horry County school board member dies after battle with COVID-19
Vilma Green
S.C. Board of Education suspends Myrtle Beach HS teacher’s education certificate following child abuse arrest
Corry Brooks
Police: Man arrested in Horry County standoff was wanted in Pennsylvania on multiple charges
Horry County police are searching for this Mercury Grand Marquis. They said the people inside...
Horry County police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspects

Latest News

.
15th Circuit solicitor explains human trafficking investigation in Myrtle Beach
.
Rankin among state senators asking to reconsider ban on mask mandates in schools
.
New safety procedures in place for first day back at HCS
.
Horry County Schools parents, administrators feel excitement and nerves on the first day of school
.
Horry County school board member dies after battle with COVID-19