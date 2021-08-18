Coroner’s office: 52-year-old man drowned at assisted living facility pool in Little River area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man drowned at an assisted living facility in the Little River area early Tuesday morning, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 52-year-old Christopher Symonds of Greenville was found in the swimming pool at the assisted living facility off Highway 179.

She added that cameras around the grounds had footage of Symonds and determined that he died around 3:20 a.m. He was in the area to move his parents into the facility, according to Willard.

She said that Symonds died of asphyxiation due to drowning.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.