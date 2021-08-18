Celebrating the first day of classes at Coastal Carolina University

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Classes are officially back in session for the 2021 Fall Semester at Coastal Carolina University. This year, CCU has the largest freshman class in the University’s history.

The school was founded in 1954. Come along with us as we talk about new safety measures in place, catch up with numerous students, and share in the excitement of the upcoming school year.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.